DOC SUES DOC : DEMANDS US$100 000

A Harare top neurologist has filed a US$100 000 claim against a fellow doctor for allegedly posting defamatory statements on social media.
Dr Andrew Mataruse found himself in an untenable position
after Dr Lenon Gwaunza allegedly unleashed a tirade that brought scorn and
contempt on the top neurologist in defamatory and malicious online posts.
In his Twitter handle, @lgwaunza, in particular, on August,
20 2021, Dr Gwaunza questioned Dr Mataruse over his qualifications and demeaned
his ability to practice as a neurologist and accused him of maligning his
profession.
He also accused Dr Mataruse of fraud and being a medical
imposter, who took advantage of the condition of patients.
Dr Gwaunza’s internet rant of malicious and negative
criticisms against Dr Mataruse went viral on various social media platforms.
In his defamation claim filed at the High Court Dr
Mataruse, who is being represented by his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, is seeking
damages amounting to US$100 000 from Dr Gwaunza for allegedly injuring his
personality and reputation, as a specialist.
According to the claim Dr Mataruse also says that Dr
Gwaunza not only defamed him on social media but also wrote to the registrar of
the medical and dental profession council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).
Following the alleged defamation statements, Dr Gwaunza was
served with a letter of demand in October this year.
Despite demand, Dr Gwaunza has allegedly refused to
withdraw and correct his defamatory attack or pay the damages demanded of him
arising from such slur which has led to Dr Mataruse approaching the courts.
Dr Mataruse is one of the specialist physicians practicing
clinical neurology and internal medicine in Zimbabwe.
Mataruse holds many post graduate qualifications including
MMed Medicine(UZ), Fellow College of Physicians (Eastern Central Southern
Africa College of Physicians), Master of Science in Clinical Neurology
(University College London), Specialist Certificate in Clinical neurology
(Royal College of Physicians) and Fellow of the European Board Neurology.
Dr Mataruse supervised and mentored Dr Gwaunza during his
senior registrar year of 2020 after being duly appointed to do so by the
MDPCZ. Four months after being
registered as a specialist physician in July 2021, Dr Gwaunza wrote to the
medical council castigating Dr Mataruse standing on academic qualifications and
suitability to have supervised him.
In a series of tweets on his micro-blogging site Twitter
handle @gwaunza, starting from August 20 2021, Dr Gwaunza, wrote alleged
defamatory statements.
Further, in February this year, Dr Gwaunza allegedly
authored and circulated an e-mail to a group of medical professionals including
the regulator relentlessly attacking the professional and academic standing of
Dr Mataruse.
“The widely published tweets that you posted have global
reach and they have seriously damaged his major asset which is goodwill and
trading brand,” argued Mataruse’s legal counsel.
Dr Gwaunza, argues Mataruse’s lawyer, was aware of the
latter’s qualifications before recklessly issuing reckless inflammatory
statements on social media.
“Defendant’s defamation against plaintiff is reckless,
unprovoked, incessant, malicious, false and insincere in that it is aimed at
his own supervisor under whose supervision and by virtue of whose qualifications
he became a specialist,” read part of the lawsuit.
“As you are obviously aware, as a specialist in Zimbabwe,
our client relies on referrals from fellow colleagues and other medical
professionals all of which hinge on a good and reliable reputation.
“Our client has the real risk of incurring quantifiable
financial losses
Dr Mataruse further stated that Dr Gwaunza acted
disingenuously as he continued practicing as a specialist physician in
circumstances where he casted aspersions relating to competence and
qualification of his mentor and supervisor who signed him off to attain his
current status as a specialist.
Dr Gwaunza who is being represented by Muvingi, Mugadza
legal practitioners, is yet to respond to Dr Mataruse’s claim. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment