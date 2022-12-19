DEMBARE CALLS ON ED

THE Dynamos Football Club leadership yesterday paid a courtesy visit to President Mnangagwa at State House where they briefed him on the club’s upcoming 60th-anniversary celebrations.
President Mnangagwa gave a warm welcome to the delegation
led by DeMbare board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo and club patron Webster
Shamhu.
Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the Glamor Boys
were following up on a visit they paid to the President last year as part of
their appreciation for the role Government is playing in promoting sport in the
country.
“If you still recall, we had a similar visit in 2021. So,
this is just a follow-up to that courtesy call we paid to the President
sometime time last year.
“We went back today (yesterday) just to update His
Excellency on the state of the club and also briefing him on the upcoming 60th
Anniversary.
“We have lined up a series of activities to mark this
milestone. We also feel this is a historic moment not only for Dynamos.
Remember the club was formed the same year the ruling party was established.
So, we are excited to share that interesting piece of history.
“That is why we also took the opportunity to invite His
Excellency to our festivities,” said Farawo.
The DeMbare delegation also had members of the executive
committee that included chairman Moses Maunganidze, the newly-appointed
vice-chairman Musa Gwasira, secretary-general Webster Marechera and
communications executive Farawo.
“It’s a privilege and an honour for us as one of the biggest
and most successful football clubs in the country. We are very excited that we
have a President who is so sensitive even to our humble request to meet him.
President Mnangagwa with Dynamos Football Club board
chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo
“The good thing about him is that he is someone who
recognises the important role sport plays in our society. Football has a great
unifying effect and we hope to play our part as Dynamos in bringing together
our nation.
“Our board chairman (Marriot-Lusengo) feels indebted
for the support and was clear in his message. He appreciates the role the
Government is playing in promoting sport,” said Farawo.
He said President Mnangagwa accepted their invitation to
the 60th Anniversary celebrations.
The Harare giants have since put in place a 26-member
DeMbare@60 Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee led by Denford Mutashu
to put in place a year-long programme for the historic anniversary celebrations
that will end with an awards banquet.
Dynamos, who were formed in 1963, are looking to use the
milestone as a springboard to bounce back as the leading club in the country.
A number of activities have been proposed to spice up the
commemorations. Dynamos will also use the milestone to reflect on the trail of
successes scored along the way. Chronicle
