DEMBARE CALLS ON ED



THE Dynamos Football Club leadership yesterday paid a courtesy visit to President Mnangagwa at State House where they briefed him on the club’s upcoming 60th-anniversary celebrations.

President Mnangagwa gave a warm welcome to the delegation led by DeMbare board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo and club patron Webster Shamhu.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the Glamor Boys were following up on a visit they paid to the President last year as part of their appreciation for the role Government is playing in promoting sport in the country.

“If you still recall, we had a similar visit in 2021. So, this is just a follow-up to that courtesy call we paid to the President sometime time last year.

“We went back today (yesterday) just to update His Excellency on the state of the club and also briefing him on the upcoming 60th Anniversary.

“We have lined up a series of activities to mark this milestone. We also feel this is a historic moment not only for Dynamos. Remember the club was formed the same year the ruling party was established. So, we are excited to share that interesting piece of history.

“That is why we also took the opportunity to invite His Excellency to our festivities,” said Farawo.

The DeMbare delegation also had members of the executive committee that included chairman Moses Maunganidze, the newly-appointed vice-chairman Musa Gwasira, secretary-general Webster Marechera and communications executive Farawo.

“It’s a privilege and an honour for us as one of the biggest and most successful football clubs in the country. We are very excited that we have a President who is so sensitive even to our humble request to meet him.

President Mnangagwa with Dynamos Football Club board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo

“The good thing about him is that he is someone who recognises the important role sport plays in our society. Football has a great unifying effect and we hope to play our part as Dynamos in bringing together our nation.

“Our board chairman (Marriot-Lusengo) feels indebted for the support and was clear in his message. He appreciates the role the Government is playing in promoting sport,” said Farawo.

He said President Mnangagwa accepted their invitation to the 60th Anniversary celebrations.

The Harare giants have since put in place a 26-member DeMbare@60 Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee led by Denford Mutashu to put in place a year-long programme for the historic anniversary celebrations that will end with an awards banquet.

Dynamos, who were formed in 1963, are looking to use the milestone as a springboard to bounce back as the leading club in the country.

A number of activities have been proposed to spice up the commemorations. Dynamos will also use the milestone to reflect on the trail of successes scored along the way. Chronicle