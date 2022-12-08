DEACON HIRES THIEVES TO STEAL APOSTLE CHIWENGA'S US$7K OFFERINGS

A deacon at self-styled preacher, Talent Chiwenga’s church called Jesus Revelation Ministries, yesterday admitted in court to hiring thieves to steal US$7 000 contained in two safes that had been paid as offerings at the church.

Netsai Carlington Makwanya admitted to hiring thieves to steal from the church’s finance clerk, Sochileka Adamu, after posing as congregants who wanted to pay offerings before attempting to steal the cash.

Makwanya was apprehended by members of the public as he tried to run away after stealing the cash.

He admitted to the offence when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Noticia Shenje charged with theft.

Makwanya was remanded in custody to today for sentencing.

One of the suspected hired thieves, Simbarashe Zisengwe, who also jointly appeared with Makwanya, denied the charges.

The State led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura had it that on December 6 the duo, in the company of Enerst Kagoro, who is still at large, planned to steal the offerings.

Makwanya then gave Zisengwe and Kagoro US$20 so that they could pay the money to Adamu as an offering.

They then went to the church’s premises where they gave Adamu US$20.

The court heard that as Adamu was receiving the money, Zisengwe went to open the safe containing two cash boxes with US$7 000.

An alert Adamu screamed for help, according to the State. It is said that Kagoro ran out and disappeared.

Zisengwe tried to run away but he was apprehended by members of the public, who heard Adamu screaming for help.

He was then taken to police and the two cash boxes were recovered.

Upon being interviewed, Zisengwe implicated Makwanya, who also fingered Kagoro. Herald