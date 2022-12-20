COVID KILLS 12 ZIMBAS THIS MONTH

TWELVE people have died in Zimbabwe from Covid-19 this month up to Monday, as the infection remains active across the country, requiring people to be vaccinated and take precautions, including social distancing, sanitising, and wearing masks in buses, shops, offices and other indoor gatherings.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said since the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 a total of 259 770 Zimbabweans had been infected, with 253 672 recoveries and 5 631 deaths. This gives a recovery rate of 98 percent with 467 active cases.

“A total of 211 new cases including six deaths were recorded during the week, compared to 203 recorded the previous week,” minister Mutsvangwa said.

“For the week under review, there were 28 new hospital admissions compared to 30 recorded the previous week. Cabinet advises that the small spike in the number of new cases and deaths recorded during the week is of concern and calls for the country to remain vigilant.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that a total of 6 581 530 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, while 4 949 555 people have received their second dose, and 1 274 040 their third dose. It is highlighted that provincial task force teams should strengthen implementation of all Covid-19 public health and social measures with a focus to maximally protect citizens during the Christmas and New Year holidays.”

Members of the public who were not vaccinated were encouraged to take advantage of the present blitz to get vaccinated. While vaccination only reduces risk of infection, rather than preventing it totally, it does also help ensure that an infected person has far milder symptoms.

“In light of the upcoming festive season, Cabinet resolved on the following strategies in order to ensure that the pandemic is kept under check: that provincial teams strengthen their vaccination programme to protect citizens from severe disease and from death and that communities and individuals remain vigilant during this festive season and continue to protect themselves by getting fully vaccinated.”

People should wash hands with soap and running water, sanitise hands frequently, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded gatherings and wear face masks properly in public transport vehicles and indoor gatherings. Herald