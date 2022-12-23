COUSINS CONVICTED OF INCEST

TWO cousins who turned their Dangamvura home into their love nest will do 315 hours of unpaid work at Chisamba Police Station after being convicted of incest.
The two were convicted on their own guilty pleas for being
intimate within a prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2)
(L) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:3 when they
appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboa recently.
He sentenced them to 15 months imprisonment and suspended
six months of the sentence on condition that they do not commit any offence
involving sexual intercourse.
The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that
they perform 315 hours of community service at Chisamba Police Station in
Sakubva.
The court heard that Tapiwa Blessing Manyawo (22) and his
17-year-old cousin (name withheld to protect the minor) slept together on a
number of occasions at their Dangamvura home.
Sometime in August 2021, the two were left alone at home
while the other family members travelled to their rural home.
The two slept together that night and continued doing so
whenever they got a chance and in the absence of the other family members.
The concealed everything from other family members.
The matter only came to light when the teenager used her
mother’s phone to text Manyawo romantic messages and forgot to delete them.
The teenager’s mother got the shock of her life when she
came across the text messages which left her speechless and reported the matter
to the police.
The teenager said they first slept together when Manyawo
entered her room while she was naked. Manica Post
