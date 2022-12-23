COUSINS CONVICTED OF INCEST

TWO cousins who turned their Dangamvura home into their love nest will do 315 hours of unpaid work at Chisamba Police Station after being convicted of incest.

The two were convicted on their own guilty pleas for being intimate within a prohibited degree of relationship as defined in Section 75(2) (L) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:3 when they appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Richard Ramaboa recently.

He sentenced them to 15 months imprisonment and suspended six months of the sentence on condition that they do not commit any offence involving sexual intercourse.

The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that they perform 315 hours of community service at Chisamba Police Station in Sakubva.

The court heard that Tapiwa Blessing Manyawo (22) and his 17-year-old cousin (name withheld to protect the minor) slept together on a number of occasions at their Dangamvura home.

Sometime in August 2021, the two were left alone at home while the other family members travelled to their rural home.

The two slept together that night and continued doing so whenever they got a chance and in the absence of the other family members.

The concealed everything from other family members.

The matter only came to light when the teenager used her mother’s phone to text Manyawo romantic messages and forgot to delete them.

The teenager’s mother got the shock of her life when she came across the text messages which left her speechless and reported the matter to the police.

The teenager said they first slept together when Manyawo entered her room while she was naked. Manica Post