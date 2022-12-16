COUPLE KILLS BABY, DUMPS BODY IN A TRENCH

A COUPLE allegedly killed its newly-born baby before dumping the body in a trench.

So heartless was the act that one of the parents was overcome with guilt and reported the case to the police.

Yesterday, the couple, from New Mabvuku, appeared in court accused of infanticide.

The child’s father, Samson Jackson (46) was the one who reported himself to the police, two days after the incident, saying he could not keep his silence anymore.

Jackson and his wife, Martha Gomo (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that Gomo gave birth alone in her bedroom on the night of December 11.

She reportedly wrapped the newly-born baby in a black plastic bag and placed it in a yellow bucket.

She then covered the bucket with a lid. She allegedly kept the baby in the bucket until it died around midnight.

She called her husband, Jackson, who was in another room with her brother, and asked him to accompany her to get rid of the baby’s body.

They then proceeded to trenches near Tafara High School where they disposed of the body. The body was discovered by members of the public who informed the police.

Jackson was overcome with guilt and went to confess to the police that he and his wife were responsible, leading to their arrest. Pardon Dziva prosecuted. H Metro