COTTCO BOSSES PROPERTY SEIZED

PROPERTY worth millions of United States dollars belonging to Cottco executives that was allegedly obtained through corrupt activities will now be taken into the custody of the State after the Prosecutor General successfully applied for a warrant of seizure.

Cottco marketing and business development manager Maxmore Njani and company managing director Pious Manamike were arrested in June this year on corruption charges. The State is targeting their assets which are suspected to have been acquired through underhanded deals.

The two are both on bail pending trial.

The property to be seized includes 12 trucks, various high-end tractors, trailers and top-of-the-range vehicles that include a US$131,400 Toyota Hilux.

Njani also had large tracts of land in Mazowe, Avondale, Mt Pleasant, Glendale and Hatfield, seized by anti-graft body, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), at whom the order is directed.

The court seizure order authorises the investigating officer from ZACC and or other law enforcement officers to enter into the business and residential precincts of Njani, Chita One Logistics, and Square Family Trust for the purpose of identifying, seizing and securing the property. The property to be seized includes a freightliner (Argosy) vehicle registration Number AEZ 7356, a Tanker (Trailer) vehicle registration Number AEZ 7095, a home-made (Trailer) vehicle registration Number AFQ 1784, a Shacman (Dump) vehicle registration Number AFQ 0913, a Freightliner (Century) vehicle registration Number AFJ 2963, a Shacman (Tractor) vehicle registration Number AFJ 0908.

Other properties include a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle registration Number AFN 4185, an International (Truck) vehicle registration Number AEZ 7795, a Freightliner (Century Horse) vehicle registration Number AEZ 6068, a Freightliner (Century) vehicle registration Number AEU 3040, a Freightliner (FLD120) vehicle registration Number ACQ 6629, a Hendred (Freuhauf) vehicle registration Number AFJ 5933, a Torsian (Interlink Trailer) vehicle registration Number AEZ 9623, and a Shacman (Tractor) vehicle registration Number AFQ 0909.

In addition to listing the fleet of assets, the PG was authorised to place and register a caveat with the Registrar of Deeds in respect of the towing immovable—an undivided 14,285% share being share No. 6 in Lot 8 of Lot 15 Block C of Avondale measuring 2076 square metres held under deed 1874/2021, a certain piece of land situated in the district of Mazoe Subdivision A OF Subdivision B of Ruia Ranche measuring 4, 0470 Hectares held under deed 4938/2019.

Also a certain piece of land situated in the District of Salisbury, Lot 8 of Lot 15 Block C of Avondale measuring 2076 square metres held under deed 6576/2019, a certain piece of land situated in the District of Salisbury, Remainder of Lot 1 of stand 340 of Prospect measuring 2088 square metres held under deed 5447/2018 and a certain piece of land situated in the District of Mazoe, stand 11 Glendale Township of Lot 3 of Farm 4 of Glendale measuring 4376 square metres held under deed 1560/2022.

Njani is now being investigated for money laundering and corruptly concealing from his employer, personal interests in Cottco transactions.

The seizure is meant to preserve the property from dissipation or alienation during investigations. Herald