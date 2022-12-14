CHITUNGWIZA HOSPITAL OPERATING AT FULL CAPACITY : TOP DOC

Chitungwiza Central Hospital is operating at full capacity, offering all medical services expected of a central hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael Chiwanga has said.

In a wide-ranging interview this week, Dr Chiwanga said the hospital was looking forward to closing all gaps that were inherent in its services as it moved to fulfil its mandate.

The hospital, to fulfil Second Republic mandate of improving health services, has identified human capital development as a key frontier.

Health services were lagging behind when the Second Republic assumed office and was one of the key areas identified by President Mnangagwa’s administration as needing rapid improvement. Consequently, investment has been channelled to the sector to ensure this is achieved.

In terms of medication, the Chief Medical Officer said around 65 percent of their patients’ requirements was now met with the remainder outsourced.

“Our hospital is operating at full capacity, providing services expected of a central hospital,” said Dr Chiwanga.

“For instance, we are offering a wide range of specialties which include general surgery, orthopedics, neurology, ophthalmology, gynecology, physicians and pediatrics, among others.

“Because of the availability of all these specialties, we do an average of 50 surgical procedures a day including Caesarian Sections,” said Dr Chiwanga.

There was enough staff to meet the hospital’s mandate though there are a few gaps which need to be filled, especially clinical.

Dr Chiwanga said the 500-bed capacity hospital had a 1 376 staff complement of 525 nurses and 86 doctors and offered attachment to students, including 260 nurse aides to complement and learn from their staff.

“We have identified human capital development as key in improving our health system and we have expanded our training unit. On average, now we have 150 nurses graduating from this hospital a year.

“We also offer specialist training like state certified medical laboratory technician, and courses for midwives, clinical officers and mental health.

“As you might be aware, this is a referral hospital. But since it is in the community, we run a clinic to cater for those who walk in without referrals and without serious conditions.”

Sister Hope Charamba, the Sister-in-Charge of the Intensive Care Unit, said her section was functioning well and showed the state-of-art electronic beds.

Some of the patients spoke highly of the services and work ethic of the hospital staff, particularly nurses.

“I am very happy with the work done by the staff here, especially nurses and doctors. The recuperation process starts with the good care you get from the staff,” said Mrs Ester Ndoro.

“I delivered my baby here and as you can see he is quite healthy. The doctor who attended to me and the supporting staff of nurses were quite excellent,” said Mrs Patience Mutizwa. Herald