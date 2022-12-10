CHIEF BLOCKED OUR RALLY : MTHWAKAZI

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has accused Chief Mzimuni Masuku of Gwanda of abusing his powers after he allegedly cancelled their December 7 political rally.
The rally had been cleared by police and MRP said its party
members were preparing to meet with rural folk ahead of the 2023 national
elections.
MRP leader, Mqondisi Moyo, stated they would respect Chief
Masuku’s wishes and did not want to pick fights with traditional leaders but
were dissatisfied with him for abusing his powers.
“The cancellation is a blow to MRP members considering
the effort and logistics that had been used. Our organisers were informed a day
before the rally, on December 6, 2022 around 2pm that Chief Masuku would be
meeting with some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and his subjects at
Mzimuni Hall where the rally was supposed to take place. Therefore, we
could not have our rally,” Moyo said in an interview with CITE.
According to the MRP president, their rally was cleared by
Gwanda District police on December 2, 2022, in accordance with the requirements
of the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPA).
“We had done a lot of homework, preparing for the
rally up so it is disappointing to have it cancelled at the last hour,
considering the police had cleared the rally with conditions that the party
meets,” he said.
Moyo stated his political party was forced to cancel the
rally because they did not want to quarrel nor start a fight with Chief Masuku,
as it would attract unnecessary attention.
“We didn’t want to pick unnecessary fights with our
traditional leaders. But prior to the cancellation of the rally, Chief Masuku
was also notified about the rally at Mzimuni hall by our organisers before
the rally was even cleared by the police and he gave the nod for it to go
ahead.,” said the party leader.
He also questioned whether the chief’s claim that he had a
meeting with NGOs was genuine or a ruse to sabotage MRP’s opportunity to meet
with people.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know whether it was mere
coincidence or it was sabotage on the part of the chief because we asked
ourselves if the rally was supposed to be addressed by Zanu PF, was the same
chief going to stop it at the last hour,” he said.
“I repeat that we don’t want to pick unnecessary fights
with our chief but at the same time, we want them to be aware that it is a not
a good move to cancel our rallies in the last hour considering all the
preparation made pertaining to the rally.”
MRP has stated that it will continue with its other
upcoming rallies, particularly in rural areas where Moyo claims the party is
making inroads.
“Next week on December 15, 2022, we are addressing a rally
in Binga. This will be the first time for us to address a gathering in Binga
since our formation on January 11, 2014. We hope we will not have the same
experience as that of Mzimuni where the rally was cancelled at the last hour.”
Moyo said.
According to the clearance letter signed by the officer
commanding Gwanda District, one Superintendent Mandlenkosi Moyo, MRP was
“expected to control the behavior of your political party members before,
during and after the event.”
“Your members shall not be involved in toyi-toying,
convoying of vehicles, singing and desist from emanating hateful and defaming
information, carrying of dangerous weapons at your gathering shall be strictly
prohibited,” reads the clearance letter.
Reached for comment, Chief Masuku dismissed these claims
from MRP as “lies.”
The chief said he did not even see the MRP members nor
talk to them.
“How am I involved in their meeting? These are pure lies. I
didn’t even talk to them,” he said.
Chief Masuku said even if it was matter of sharing the same
venue, that would not have stopped their meeting from proceeding.
“Yes we did have a meeting, the locals were receiving seed
but no one stopped their meeting,” said the chief.
“They should get authority from the responsible authority
and not lie. What type of leaders will they be of lie. They must tell the
truth.” CITE
