BUSINESSMAN'S SMALL HOUSE CHARGED WITH FRAUD

THE mistress of Harare businessman, Michael Shongwe Ndoro, has appeared in the dock on fraud allegations.

Tunika Mkahanana, 40, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that in 2018, Michael and his ex-wife, Precious Ndoro of Umwinsdale, registered a company called Zororo Energy.

The two held a 50 percent stake each.

The couple had a fallout in 2019, resulting in them divorcing.

The High Court left the issue of appropriate distribution of matrimonial assets, including Zororo Energy, for separate proceedings.

However, soon after the divorce, Michael left their matrimonial home with the company papers.

And, allegedly acting in connivance with Mkahanana, they generated a fake company resolution purporting that Precious had resigned her directorship and shareholding.

Michael then made Mkahanana a co-director.

After altering the documents, they submitted them to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) and then applied for an electricity generating licence.

ZERA advertised a public notice in a local newspaper, prompting Precious to approach the energy regulator.

She requested to inspect the Zororo Energy documents and saw that they had been forged and she filed a police report. H Metro