BROTHER AXES BROTHER OVER WIFE AFFAIR

A BULAWAYO man is on the run after he allegedly ran amok and struck his brother with an axe on the head and right leg accusing him of having an illicit affair with his wife.

Bhekinkosi Moyo (31) from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo, allegedly struck his 25-year-old brother once on the head and on the right leg on Friday.

Police said the unidentified younger brother sustained a cut on the head and on the right leg following the attack.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said on the fateful day Moyo approached his younger brother who stays at the same house while he sat on the chair.

“Moyo accused him of having an affair with his wife. A misunderstanding arose between them and Moyo produced an axe from his trousers and struck the complainant,” she said.

Asst Insp Msebele said after committing the offence Moyo ran away leaving his brother in a pool of blood and was later rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he is admitted.

She urged members of the public to refrain from engaging in violence but should instead involve third parties in resolving disputes.

“We are also appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of Moyo to contact any nearest police station,” said Asst Insp Msebele. Chronicle