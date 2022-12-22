BISHOP DUPES 30 PEOPLE IN MBANJE FARMING DEAL

A MASVINGO bishop is alleged to have duped close to 30 people in a bogus cannabis farming deal.
Bishop Trust Sangweni, of the Evangelical Apostolic
Christian Mission Church, formed a cannabis farming group, which should have
been operational by now.
One of the bishop’s victims, Peki Wushe, told H-Metro that
the bishop had disappeared to South Africa.
“I was recommended to join the group, called Archmedicinal
Private Limited, by a friend who once attended his church in December 2021.
“Upon joining, we were required to pay US$250 to cater for
paperwork and errands.
“He would often come to Harare claiming he wanted to fix
the group’s paperwork, and we would pay logistics fees for all his trips,” she
said.
Wushe said he would tell them the money required was to pay
for environmental impact assessment, Environmental Management Agency, land and
the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.
“I paid close to US$1 600. He is a sweet talker, and no one
thought we would be scammed until today.
“At one time, we sponsored his trip to Cape Town as he
convinced us that he was looking for investors.
“In July this year, he said the investors were in Zimbabwe
and he needed more money to finish paperwork so that we would not look
confused,” she said.
Wushe said she became suspicious when she returned to
Zimbabwe from Dubai in August and the bishop failed to present evidence that
there was some progress.
“He had promised to hold the ground breaking ceremony in
September, and we prepared our outfits for the day.
“He assured us that everything was in order and unresolved
matters were being worked on.
“Those who asked a lot of questions about the project were
called hypocrites. In October, the group went silent,” she said.
Wushe said she decided to check with the authorities.
“I found out that the company was indeed registered in July
this year.
“He was in the board of directors, together with his wife
Silibaziso Zhou and Nyika Sangweni, his brother.
“I went to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries,
Water and Rural Resettlement and they told me that they were not aware of the
group.
“When I informed other members of the group, he fled to
South Africa,” she said.
Another group member, who requested anonymity, said they
were fooled into believing he was genuine.
“No one thought he would rob us of our money since he is a
bishop.
“We also contributed together with some of his church
members, and thought we had managed to grab a life changing deal,” he said.
H-Metro spoke to Bishop Sangweni’s wife, Silibaziso, who
distanced herself from the farming group.
“Sangweni went to South Africa last month. People are
always coming to me claiming that they were duped by my husband.
“I do not know why they are bothering me. I knew there was
a cannabis group he talked about, but I did not know I was one of the directors.
“Mufonerei iye panumber yake. I can send you his WhatsApp
number; he has been communicating with some members of the group,” she said
However, efforts to reach Bishop Sangweni were fruitless.
The matter has been reported to the police under case number
IR 101503. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment