BASHED PREGNANT WOMAN BLEEDS AT HRE CENTRAL POLICE STATION

A PREGNANT woman yesterday bled profusely at Harare Central Police Station where she was reporting a case of domestic violence.
A pregnant Jacquiline Chikuvira, 32, had allegedly been
assaulted by her husband Loston Storo, 39, and was lodging a report against
him.
The case was reported under IR 120616.
“My husband has been abusive that I had a miscarriage in my
first pregnancy,” said Jacquiline.
“He assaulted me on Saturday and I started bleeding.
“Akandibhutsura mudumbu nebvi, akandikwatura nembama ndikabuda
mututu kubva ipapo ndirikutongo bleeder.
“His parents failed to counsel him and I once lodged a
police report at Budiriro, but they never took action
“I could not receive attention, and I am yet to register my
pregnancy.
“He forced me to leave my job saying I must be a housewife
only for him to abuse me like this,” said Jacquiline.
Storo could not be reached for comment.
However, H-Metro is reliably informed that Jacquiline is
Storo’s second wife. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment