BASHED PREGNANT WOMAN BLEEDS AT HRE CENTRAL POLICE STATION

A PREGNANT woman yesterday bled profusely at Harare Central Police Station where she was reporting a case of domestic violence.

A pregnant Jacquiline Chikuvira, 32, had allegedly been assaulted by her husband Loston Storo, 39, and was lodging a report against him.

The case was reported under IR 120616.

“My husband has been abusive that I had a miscarriage in my first pregnancy,” said Jacquiline.

“He assaulted me on Saturday and I started bleeding.

“Akandibhutsura mudumbu nebvi, akandikwatura nembama ndikabuda mututu kubva ipapo ndirikutongo bleeder.

“His parents failed to counsel him and I once lodged a police report at Budiriro, but they never took action

“I could not receive attention, and I am yet to register my pregnancy.

“He forced me to leave my job saying I must be a housewife only for him to abuse me like this,” said Jacquiline.

Storo could not be reached for comment.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that Jacquiline is Storo’s second wife. H Metro