ANC VOTES AGAINST RAMAPHOSA IMPEACHMENT

South Africa’s parliament has voted against launching an impeachment process against embattled president Cyril Ramaphosa, boosting the veteran politician’s effort to win a second term as leader of the ruling African National Congress at a key elective conference that opens later this week.
The motion to impeach Ramaphosa followed a report by an
independent panel appointed by parliament that accused the veteran politician
of serious misconduct after the theft from his private game ranch of somewhere
between $500,000 (£410,000) and $5m in cash almost three years ago.
The funds, reportedly the proceeds of the sale of cattle,
were allegedly hidden in a sofa when they were taken.
With the ANC dominant in parliament it was always unlikely
impeachment would go ahead and the motion was defeated by 214 to 148 votes.
Ramaphosa, who took power in 2018, has been accused of
holding undeclared foreign currency, tax evasion, failing to inform police
about the robbery and misusing state resources by ordering a senior
presidential bodyguard to track down the thieves, who then appear to have been
paid off. He has denied all wrongdoing and launched legal action to challenge
the report.
The scandal, dubbed “Farmgate” by local media, reopened
deep divisions between factions within the party, encouraging the president’s
opponents who have called for his resignation.
Several rivals of Ramaphosa either voted for the
impeachment motion or absented themselves during the vote, despite orders from
the ANC for all parliamentarians to follow a party order to oppose it.
Opposition parties had sought to stiffen support for an
impeachment, an unprecedented move under South Africa’s constitution.
“Mr President you stand accused of theft from the people of
South Africa, you stand accused of violating your oath of office and of
violating our constitution,” the radical leftwing Economic Freedom Fighters
said on Twitter after the vote.
The prospect of months of political turmoil will dismay
many in South Africa, which is struggling with rolling power cuts, soaring
unemployment and a flagging economy. Guardian
0 comments:
Post a Comment