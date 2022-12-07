65 ED AFFILLIATES TOLD : TOE THE LINE



ORGANISATIONS affiliated to Zanu PF must be guided by the revolutionary party’s values and ethos, the party’s Secretary for the Commissariat, Cde Mike Bimha, has said.

Speaking after a meeting that was attended by 65 party affiliate groups, which included Teachers for ED, Young Women for ED, Men BelievED, Vapositori for ED, Diaspora for ED, Soccer Legends for ED, Lawyers for ED, Varakashi for ED, Single Mothers for ED, Protocol for ED, Cross Border Traders for ED, among others, Cde Bimha said the ruling party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa will leave no one and no place behind in building the economy.

“We felt that we should have a meeting of the affiliates, not the entire membership but the executive only, so that we get to know each other, to know who is who and for them to interact with us and in the process also explain the processes that they should take.

“From what we gathered, the majority of them are in the process of bringing in their constitutions, their minutes of their first meetings which indicate that they have now formed an organisation and that these are their objectives. They are entitled to operate in terms of the objectives of their constitutions, but they don’t have to come up with objectives that go against the direction of the party. There is a need to continuously meet them and also give them direction and guidance,” said Cde Bimha.

As Zanu PF, he said, they do not want affiliates that go against the party.

“We also don’t want affiliates who want to be affiliates for purposes of getting financial assistance, getting loans to start their businesses. There are other avenues for all that. Government has all the structures to cater for that. We want affiliates who come because they want to support the party,” said Cde Bimha.

Of late, some affiliate organisations have been seeking financial assistance from the party, without adding value.

“We have had so many of these organisations coming forward wanting to be affiliated, but we felt that because of the numbers, it’s important that we make sure that they are all aware of the procedures to be followed for them to become affiliate members of the party.

“We need to have their constitutions which guide their operations. We need to know the office bearers of these organisations,” Cde Bimha said.

AMA2K4ED leader Dr Malachi Mamutse expressed willingness to work with the ruling party in mobilising more members through their organisation.

“We are happy to be part of the moving train to ensure we grow the economy together. There are a lot of developmental projects taking shape in the country through President Mnangagwa’s leadership. We want to take part as young people,” said Dr Mamutse.

Vice chairperson of Miners for ED Mr Edmund Kucherera said they are working towards capacitating youths to venture into mining.

“We want to empower a number of youths through small-scale miners,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by Zanu PF Secretary for War veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya and party directors. Herald