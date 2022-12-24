5,8 MILLION ZIMBAS ARE HUNGRY : WFP

AT least 5,8 million Zimbabweans are estimated to require food assistance, latest statistics from the World Food Programme have shown.
According to WFP’s HungerMap Live monitoring platform,
which collects data from rural households through mobile surveys on a number of
indicators including food consumption patterns and coping strategies, the 5,8 million people that had insufficient food
consumption in November were an increase of 5% (300 000) from 5,5 million food
insecure people reported at the end of September 2022.
“The number of people estimated to be resorting to ‘crisis
and above’ food-based coping strategies was estimated to be 7,8 million, which
was an increase of about 200 000 people from the 7,6 million reported in
October 2022. The biggest increase in
the estimated prevalence of insufficient consumption over the past three months
was reported in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland
South,” the WFP report read.
“The estimated prevalence of ‘crisis and above’ food-based
coping remained high (above 40%) for all provinces except the major
metropolitan areas of Harare and Bulawayo). The Famine Early Warning Systems
Network (FewsNet) continues to project an increase in the proportion of
households experiencing crisis outcomes mainly in deficit-producing areas, as
households continue to increasingly rely on market purchases.”
WFP said the food poverty line for an individual was pegged
at $21 454 60, while the labour survey indicated that the average monthly
income was $20 000, which is below the food poverty line.
“Prices of basic commodities remain beyond the reach of
many Zimbabweans, with the most vulnerable households being hardest hit.
According to the latest figures from October, the food poverty line for an
individual was $21 454, 60 while the labour survey indicated that the average
monthly income was $20 000. Although the
month-on-month rate of depreciation of the Zimdollar on both the official and
parallel markets has slowed in recent months compared to the first half of the
year, further depreciation was observed during the month of November at 3% on
the official, and 6% on the parallel market.
“The difference between the official and parallel market
exchange rates increased to 36% compared to October (32%), while in comparison
to the same time the previous year, the gap has decreased by about 39
percentage points from 75% in November 2021. The cost of the basic food basket
in Zimdollar terms in rural markets decreased by 10% compared to the previous
month yet remains 432% higher than a year ago. In USD terms, the average cost
decreased by 5% over the reporting period and increased by 4% compared to the
same time last year,” WFP said. Newsday
