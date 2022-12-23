146 FAMILIES STRANDED AFTER EVICTION

A HEALTH time bomb is ticking at Mufusire in Headlands where 146 families evicted from their homes of 40 years were dumped and camped, amid reports that one child died, while several others’ health has deteriorated due to exposure to wet conditions over the last three weeks.
The Manica Post understands that some of the families were
resettled at Fairfiled 15 and 16 farms in the 1980s until three weeks ago when
the deputy sheriff, in the company of anti-riot police, evicted them from the
property.
This follows a High Court order sought by Mr Samuel
Matonga, on behalf of the defunct Cheziya Kushinga Cooperative.
Since the evictions three weeks ago, six pregnant mothers
have given birth under the deplorable conditions, exposing them and their
new-born babies to an array of health hazards in the post-natal period.
Most of them do not seek medication for religious reasons.
The new-born babies risk developing pneumonia and
respiratory tract infections as a result of poor ventilation.
The Madziro family, which resettled at the contentious farm
in 1984 under Wiriranai Cooperative, last Friday lost its son, Jeremiah (4) due
to cold-related illness.
The deceased’s brother, Nisban and several other children
whose families were also evicted, are reportedly unwell, and have not been receiving
medical attention over the past three weeks.
Among those exposed to harsh weather conditions are
children, the elderly and women, who are braving torrential rains pounding the
area.
The families are staying in plastic shacks without proper
sanitation, clean water and food, and are appealing to authorities and
well-wishers for assistance.
Mr Nimrod Madziro confirmed and attributed the death of his
son to cold weather, and pleaded with authorities to come to their rescue.
“He was caught in a night storm, developed a fever and died
last Friday. He died due to exposure to bad weather. The ground is always wet
as the rains are pounding the area day and night. All the clothes and blankets
are always wet, exposing children to danger,” he said.
“It is a ticking time bomb because there are six babies who
were born and living under these inhabitable conditions,” he said.
Makoni Rural District Council Ward 34 representative,
Councillor Marko Frashisko Banda confirmed Jeremiah’s death and decried heavy
infestation of mosquitoes, making a malaria outbreak imminent.
“A significant number of children are seriously affected by
the rains pounding the area, and their plight has been worsened by their
parents’ anti-medical seeking behaviour as they are members of an apostolic
sect.
“They are also under serious threat of communicable
diseases because their living conditions are deplorable. They do not have food,
water, tents, toilets and the only person who has so far intervened to assist
these families is commercial farmer and ZANU PF member, Cde Kudzi Chipanga,”
said Councillor Banda.
Cde Chipanga has engaged lawyers to study the court order
and appeal.
The lawyers are also representing 26 evicted persons who
were arrested after an altercation over the way their property was being
handled by the Deputy Sheriff’s team.
Cheziya-Kushinga Cooperative chairman, Mr Joseph Mudede
said the eviction process started in 2016 as the “squatters” were disturbing
production at the 1500-hectare property.
“We have 150ha of gum plantation and this year we did not
plant anything in the fields as these people have rendered them inaccessible.
They claimed ownership of some plots, yet the property belongs to
Cheziya-Kushinga Cooperative,” he said, adding that only 12 out of 21
cooperative members are active.
Makoni District Development Coordinator, Mr Edwin Mashindi
said the said cooperative was dysfunctional, with said members operating as
individuals.
“There is nothing on the ground that speaks of the
existence of a cooperative. From our understanding, there is no cohesion as
individuals are doing personal projects. They do not have fixed members and the
said management committee only surfaces as and when it is convenient. In fact,
as a district we are interested in their production returns,” said Mr Mashindi.
Mr Matonga on Tuesday confirmed the eviction of the 146
families by the cooperative.
Investigations by The Manica Post showed that Fairfield 15
and 16 were initially allocated to Wiriranai Cooperative in the 1980s by the
then Ministry of Cooperatives, but the beneficiaries could not produce tobacco
for religious reasons as per Government expectations.
They were moved out of the farm to pave way for Cheziya
Kushinga Cooperative in the 1990s.
However, the Wiriranai Cooperative members resisted to move
and constructed homesteads on the farm.
Meetings were held in 2007 where it was agreed that 32
ex-Wiriranai Cooperative members be regularised and issued with five hectare
permits.
However, their continued stay saw them bringing illegal
settlers. Manica Post
