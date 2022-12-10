1000 ROBBERS JAILED THIS YEAR

About 1 000 robbers were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for periods ranging from 6 months to 60 years during the first 10 months of the year, as the clampdown on rising cases of violent crimes intensified.
Zimbabwe has recorded an upsurge in violent crimes,
including robbery, in recent years, prompting police to set up a specialised
taskforce to deal with rising violent criminal activity.
Police recorded over 19 000 cases of robbery between
January 2020 and December 2021, with data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics
Agency showing that there were 9 364 cases of robbery (931 armed) in 2020,
while 9 515 similar cases (1 120 armed) were recorded the following year.
As part of an inter-agency strategy to suppress robberies,
the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on its part, has adopted a policy of
vigorously opposing bail applications in all robbery cases before the courts.
Prosecutors have also undergone specialised training this
year to enhance their criminal prosecution skills during court proceedings,
while the prosecution of all robbery cases is being expedited to ensure trials
are not long drawn, a development that could possibly lead to accused persons
being granted bail.
In an interview, NPA spokesperson Ms Angeline Munyeriwa
said prosecutors have adopted a tough stance towards robbers.
“The prevalence of robbery cases is a cause for concern,”
she said.
“The NPA is vigorously opposing bail in all robbery cases
and where investigations are complete, the NPA is expediting the trials.
“Nine hundred and thirty people were convicted and sentenced
to imprisonment for robbery across the country for the period January 1 to
October 30, 2022.
“Every robbery conviction attracts a prison term and where
a weapon has been used to inflict harm or threaten the victims, the NPA
advocates a very stiff penalty to deter would-be offenders.”
In August, President Mnangagwa decreed a firearms amnesty
granting clemency for voluntary surrender of unregistered firearms and
ammunition to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) by September 30.
Police recovered 538 unregistered firearms and 260 rounds
of ammunition during the two-month window.
It was believed the firearms were being used to commit
violent crimes, including armed robbery.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said specialised crack teams to deal with robbers have been set up
countrywide.
“We are very serious about fighting robbery and we have
crack teams throughout the country that have made a number of arrests, compiled
dockets and forwarded them to NPA for prosecution,” he said.
“We have also made a number of recoveries of the loot which
includes cash, vehicles and even properties.
“There are people who, soon after committing robbery, go on
to buy properties and even pay lobola using the proceeds.
“Our teams are always on alert of such issues and we are
working with other agencies to ensure that we bring down these cases of
robbery.”
Recently, a gang of armed robbers pounced on ABC Auctions
offices on Seke Road in Harare and took off with cash and valuables worth
US$1,4 million.
In a separate incident, armed robbers pounced on a vehicle
transporting gold from How Mine and stole 12 kilogrammes of the precious metal.
Meanwhile, the NPA secured asset forfeiture orders to
recover property valued at over US$5 million believed to have been procured
through proceeds of crime.
“This year alone, we have so far obtained forfeiture orders
worth US$5,6 million and currently there are pending matters before the courts
involving properties worth US$20 million,” said Mrs Munyeriwa.
“Total value of assets forfeited through the courts is
US$5,6 million, while there are six seizure orders valued at US$6 million
pending further investigations.
“There are three interdict orders pending further
investigations worth US$3,7 million.” Sunday Mail
