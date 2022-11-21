ZUMA ORDERED BACK TO JAIL

The Correctional Services Department says it is still studying the judgment made against it in former President Jacob Zuma's parole matter.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) upheld a ruling by a lower court which found that Zuma's release from prison on medical parole was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The bid to overturn the lower court's ruling was brought to the SAC by Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services.

The appeal's court found that Zuma must return to prison to serve the rest of his term but left it to the national commissioner at the Department of Correctional Services to determine what happens next.

The Department of Correctional Services said that it was yet to determine its next move after the SCA found former boss Arthur Fraser had acted unlawfully.

Fraser is accused of signing off on Zuma's parole, despite the medical parole advisory board recommending against it.

In December, on the back of some objections to the decision, the Pretoria High Court found that it was unconstitutional.

Fraser's office and Zuma took the decision on appeal but in the latest outcome, the SCA upheld the decision.

The appeal was dismissed with costs.

Spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo: "DCS respects the court’s decision and will study the full judgment in seeking to clarify a way forward within the requisite timeframe."

The matter relates to a 15-month jail term handed down to Zuma after he was found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry.

He served less than two months before being released on medical parole.