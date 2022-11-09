ZIMSEC FRAUDSTER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A 26 year-old Masvingo man masquerading as a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) official was this week denied bail when he appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Conceptor Ngwerune for allegedly defrauding desperate ZIMSEC certificate seekers and leaking 2022 Ordinary and Advanced level examinations.
Kudakwashe Betserai is accused of fraud and contravening
section 35(a) and (b) of the ZIMSEC Chapter 25:18 for unlawfully gaining access
or revealing contents of any examination material.
It is the state case as presented by prosecutor Tichaona
Chakavarika that the accused defrauded different desperate and unsuspecting
ZIMSEC duplicate Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificate seekers.
It is alleged that sometime in February 2020, Betserai
approached Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and registered a simcard in the name ZIMSEC
Mutare which he used to activate Ecocash and WhatsApp accounts and advertised
that he had the capacity to replace lost certificates at a replacement fee of
US$ 150.
The matter came to light after victims of the scam realized
that Betserai became evasive after receiving the money and stormed ZIMSEC
Security and Loss Control manager James Nyabonde’s office in Harare demanding for
certificates or a refund to the surprise of the complainant.
The accused is also alleged to have fraudulently obtained
an Econet Simcard and activated Ecocash and WhatsApp accounts which he used to
distribute ZIMSEC 2022 Ordinary level Mathematics Paper 2, English Paper 1 and
Science Paper 2.
The sources from which he got the papers from are yet to be
established.
The State said the accused reportedly defrauded more than
50 people using the method and is highly likely to interfere with state
witnesses if granted bail.
Betserai is said to have received varying amounts from
victims into his Ecocash, Mukuru.com and Innbucks accounts.
A team from Criminal Investigation Department (CID)
Commercial Crimes Division in Masvingo recovered an iPhone 6 and Vodafone
handset which contains an Econet Simcard used to receive some Ecocash payments
and also ZIMSEC O Level papers with indications that it had been forwarded to
several beneficiaries.
Betserai was remanded in custody to November 15, 2022. TellZimNews
