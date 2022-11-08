ZIM SMUGGLER'S 23 PIECES OF GOLD FORFEITED IN SA

A SOUTH AFRICAN court has ordered the seizure of 23 pieces of gold, worth R9 million, that were smuggled by a Zimbabwean man, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, into the neigbhouring country in May last year.

The High Court in Johannesburg on October 26 granted a final forfeiture order for the contraband which Masinire attempted to smuggle through OR Tambo International Airport.

Masinire is a former driver of Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya.

Masinire’s arrest came shorlty after Rushwaya was also nabbed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle gold.

Her case is still pending at the Zimbabwean courts.

Masinire was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious organised crime with the assistance of customs officials at OR Tambo International after he landed from Zimbabwe.

The SA Revenue Service found 23 pieces of gold in Masinire’s luggage after he was requested to scan it at the international arrivals’ customs section.

He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to transport gold, and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest.

He consequently appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of illegally dealing with precious metals.

The court granted him R100 000 bail, and he has been in attendance since.

In a statement yesterday, the Hawks said his next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

Some of the conditions include that he should not leave South Africa, and he also has to report to the nearest police station at least three times per week.