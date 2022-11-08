ZIM SMUGGLER'S 23 PIECES OF GOLD FORFEITED IN SA

A SOUTH AFRICAN court has ordered the seizure of 23 pieces of gold, worth R9 million, that were smuggled by a Zimbabwean man, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, into the neigbhouring country in May last year.
The High Court in Johannesburg on October 26 granted a
final forfeiture order for the contraband which Masinire attempted to smuggle
through OR Tambo International Airport.
Masinire is a former driver of Zimbabwe Miners Federation
president Henrietta Rushwaya.
Masinire’s arrest came shorlty after Rushwaya was also
nabbed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while attempting to
smuggle gold.
Her case is still pending at the Zimbabwean courts.
Masinire was arrested by members of the Hawks’ serious
organised crime with the assistance of customs officials at OR Tambo
International after he landed from Zimbabwe.
The SA Revenue Service found 23 pieces of gold in
Masinire’s luggage after he was requested to scan it at the international
arrivals’ customs section.
He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have
any permits or licences to transport gold, and the Hawks were called to effect
the arrest.
He consequently appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s
Court facing charges of illegally dealing with precious metals.
The court granted him R100 000 bail, and he has been in
attendance since.
In a statement yesterday, the Hawks said his next court
appearance is scheduled for later this month.
Some of the conditions include that he should not leave
South Africa, and he also has to report to the nearest police station at least
three times per week.
