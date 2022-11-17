ZIM DEEPLY POLARISED, SAYS COMMONWEALTH

THE Commonwealth assessment team, currently in Harare, has noted deep-seated polarisation in the country emanating from “mistrust” and implored the media to play a part in uniting the nation.
Addressing the media at the end of the visit, Commonwealth
team leader assistant secretary-general Luis Franceschi said the mission
concluded that everyone wanted Zimbabwe to be readmitted to the club.
“Zimbabwe is a beautiful country, you should all be proud
of your country and keep moving,” Franceschi said.
“I call on the media here that the great responsibility
that you have is to move together, to find each other and close that gap that
divides you which is a gap of perhaps mistrust, which is not essential. It’s a
gap of perhaps fallen friendships that can very easily come together. You have
a beautiful country and we will be so proud to see you back in the Commonwealth
and we look forward to it.”
The Commonwealth team was in the country for the third time
following an application for readmission by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in
2018.
The team met government ministers, opposition parties,
civil society organisations, journalists and the ruling Zanu PF party during
its assessment.
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party
members raised concern over the deteriorating human rights situation when they
met the Commonwealth mission.
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, however, dismissed the
claims as unfounded.
“He (Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe) also clarified
misconceptions and misinformation regarding the
alleged abductions of citizens,
most of which are stage-managed
to coincide with major
international events. Zimbabwe has absolutely no reason to abduct its
own citizens. It is, in fact, one of the safest and most peaceful places in the
world for citizens and visitors,” Ziyambi said.
“We are aware that you have met with several
stakeholders including members of civil
society organisations, other political parties, as well as faith-based
organisations to hear alternative voices other than that of government. We
believe that the inclusive process you have undertaken will enable you to
finalise an objective report on the informal consultations and usher us to the
next stage in the readmission process.”
Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth in 2003 over
alleged human rights abuses before the late former President Robert Mugabe
withdrew the country’s membership. Newsday
