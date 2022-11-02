ZEC : WE HAVE FOUND 23 000 ERRORS ON VOTERS ROLL

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) says it picked over 23 000 errors on addresses in the voters roll during an inspection exercise conducted in July.
In a statement, Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said the
errors have since been corrected,
“Voter inspection
was meant to ensure polling areas can check names so that if there are any
objections Zec would act on them,” Mangwana said.
“The purpose of the voters roll inspection done for 10 days
in July was to receive such objections from voters in different areas. Zec has made over 23 000 corrections in the
voters roll as proved by the gazettes and address standardisation.”
According to statistics released by Zec, as of May 30,
2022, a total of 5 804 376 people had registered to vote.
Data analysts Team Pachedu have exposed various anomalies
in the voters roll used in the March 26 by-elections such as individuals being
registered as voters using inhabitable places as residences among others.
Other individuals were registered as voters in two
constituencies.
In some cases, people residing at the same house were
registered as voters in different constituencies.
Zimbabwe Election Support Network chairperson Andrew Makoni
claimed that the anomalies on the voters roll were a wider plot to rig the
elections.
“Zec ought to look into these issues and address them. When
addressing these issues Zec has to ensure that it does so publicly to ensure
accountability and transparency,” Makoni said.
“These issues are raised on public platforms and they
affect millions of voters and various stakeholders. There is a need to ensure
that those people are convinced on the eligibility of the voters roll ahead of
the 2023 elections.”
Election Resource Centre legal and advocacy officer Takunda
Tsunga said a credible voters roll was the foundation to any fair election.
“Disputes around the voters roll will in all certainty
result in election-related disputes. Unfortunately, Zec has been reluctant to
avail an electronic version of the voters roll which is a major concern. The
commission must refrain from questionable conduct in its administration of
elections,” Tsunga said. Newsday
