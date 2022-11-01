ZCC DISOWNS CLERIC AT ZANU PF CONGRESS

A ZBC video showing Morris Brown Gwedegwe of the New Independent Church of Zimbabwe attending the Zanu PF 7th national people’s congress has sent tongues wagging.
The cleric is seen in the video stating that he was
attending the ruling party meeting on behalf of the Zimbabwe Council of
Churches (ZCC).
But in a statement yesterday, ZCC dissociated itself from
Gwedegwe saying they never sent a representative to the ruling party congress.
ZCC said it could not be co-opted into Zanu PF.
“The ZCC has noted with great concern a video footage that
was broadcasted on ZBC news on October 28, 2022 titled Seventh National
People’s Congress. In the video, Reverend Bishop Gwedegwe gave a solidarity
message purportedly representing the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC),” the
statement read.
“For the record, ZCC was not invited to attend the event.
In that regard, no representative was sent to attend and speak on behalf of the
council."
ZCC said it is committed to continue working towards
achieving peace and prosperity in Zimbabwe.
“In any process, no church leader addresses the media
without due clearance from the ZCC supervisory council. ZCC has been engaging
political parties on various issues of national concern and will continue to do
so as we work towards unity, peace, a just and prosperous Zimbabwe.”
Zanu PF held its 7th national people’s congress last week.
The event saw hordes of local, regional and international
Zanu PF supporters packing the Harare International Conference Centre to attend
the elective congress where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was endorsed as the
party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2023 polls. Newsday
