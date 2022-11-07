ZANU PF DONATES AMBULANCE TO HOSPITAL

ZANU PF legislator for Marondera West constituency Cde Spiwe Mukunyaidze yesterday donated an ambulance to Mahusekwa District Hospital, a gesture which is meant to boost health service delivery for the people in her constituency and surrounding communities.
Cde Mukunyaidze said the ambulance would be used to save
lives of those referred to the hospital from clinics dotted in and around
Marondera district.
“We no longer want to hear cases where those patients
referred from clinics fail to get to Mahusekwa Hospital or any other hospital.
This ambulance should serve the community.”
Ms Nyadzisai Kanhokora from Ward 21, Marondera thanked Cde
Mukunyaidze for the gesture.
“This is a benefit to everyone especially to us women. Most
of our women give birth at home because of lack of transport to ferry them to
the hospital. I want to thank Cde Mukunyaidze for this ambulance. This will
save a lot of lives,” she said. Herald
