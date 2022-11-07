ZANU PF DONATES AMBULANCE TO HOSPITAL



ZANU PF legislator for Marondera West constituency Cde Spiwe Mukunyaidze yesterday donated an ambulance to Mahusekwa District Hospital, a gesture which is meant to boost health service delivery for the people in her constituency and surrounding communities.

Cde Mukunyaidze said the ambulance would be used to save lives of those referred to the hospital from clinics dotted in and around Marondera district.

“We no longer want to hear cases where those patients referred from clinics fail to get to Mahusekwa Hospital or any other hospital. This ambulance should serve the community.”

Ms Nyadzisai Kanhokora from Ward 21, Marondera thanked Cde Mukunyaidze for the gesture.

“This is a benefit to everyone especially to us women. Most of our women give birth at home because of lack of transport to ferry them to the hospital. I want to thank Cde Mukunyaidze for this ambulance. This will save a lot of lives,” she said. Herald