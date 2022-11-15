ZACC INVESTIGATORS BEATEN UP

A DIRECTOR at Lanwood Private Limited, trading as Megasave, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing charges of defeating the course of justice and assaulting Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigators.

Stuart Alexander Irvine appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who granted him $200 000 bail.

Allegations are that on October 11 this year, Zacc received a report of tax evasion involving Lanwood Trading Limited. Zacc officers Milka Pedzai and Simbai Dangaiso were tasked to investigate the issue.

Pedzai and Dangaiso then prepared a warrant of search and seizure for various companies which include Nyangani Industries Private Limited, Moshulu Grain Private Limited, among others.

Dangaiso and Pedzai went to Southerton, Harare and served the warrants at Nyangani Industries Private Limited, and Brainscope Investments Private Limited.

Upon serving the warrants, the two officers left their contact details.

It is alleged that on October 19, Pedzai received a call on her mobile phone and the caller introduced himself as Stuart Irvine, one of the directors of Linwood.

It is alleged that Irvine used abusive or insulting language against Pedzai, instructing her to stop visiting his suppliers seeking information on the case.

He accused the Zacc investigators of extortion.

It is alleged that on the same day, Irvine sent Pedzai insulting messages via WhatsApp, while also invoking the name of the President’s Office to intimidate her to drop the investigations.

It is the State’s case that Irvine acted unlawfully by threatening the Zacc investigators and obstructing the course of justice.

Irvine is also accused of assaulting Zacc investigating officer, Eric Chacha, who was investigating a case of obstruction of justice against the accused.

It is further alleged that on October 19, Chacha went to Irvine's place of work and the accused refused to come out of his office.

Chacha then entered the office and Irvine insulted him. He allegedly hit him with a laptop and other objects.

He also allegedly pushed Chacha to the wall and punched him several times with fists. Newsday