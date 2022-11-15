YOU ARE PROSTITUTE : DAD BEATS UP TEEN DAUGHTER

Mberengwa Magistrate Mehluli Moyo, last week sentenced Misheck Sibanda (61) of Mataga to six months in prison for assaulting his daughter.

It is alleged that Sibanda assaulted his daughter Regina Sibanda (18), a form four pupil at Chingoma High School for coming home late from school. .

Prosecutor Ali Mutause told the court that on the first incident which occurred on October 27, 2022 at around 9 pm, Sibanda came from a beer drink and proceeded to his daughter’s spare bedroom where she was reportedly sleeping naked. The daughter told him to leave the the room but instead he started insulting her accusing her of being a prostitute.

On the second incident that happened at Bhebhe shop in Mataga on November 3, 2022 , Sibanda struck his daughter with a log thrice on the back and several times with open hands.

Magistrate Moyo sentenced Sibanda to six months in prison of which three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years. The remaining three months were suspended on condition that he performs 105hours of community service at Zvishava Pre-school. Masvingo Mirror