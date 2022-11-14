WOMAN KIDNAPS TWO KIDS

A-RUSAPE woman (48) was arrested after she preyed on two mothers and kidnapped their two babies on different occasions in 2013 and 2015.

Enator Marumani of Madhibhu Village, Rusape was yesterday charged with two counts of kidnapping when she appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The court heard that on her first count of kidnapping, Marumani unlawfully detained a three week old baby without the consent of the mother. On the second count, she unlawfully detained a two month old baby without the knowledge of the mother.

Allegations were that on June 13, in 2013, the complainant Natasha Chikwanha visited Harare Hospital for treatment. After treatment, she started feeling chest pains while walking and fell to the ground.

Marumani offered to assist her to carry the child. They boarded the same commuter omnibus. The accused is said to have dropped off at Market Square in Harare with the complainant.

She then asked to be accompanied to Gulf Complex to collect money but as they were going upstairs the complainant asked to stay behind due to tiredness. Marumani gave her US$ 2.00 to buy a drink.

As she went to a Dairiboard vendor to buy the drink, Marumani seized the chance to escape with the three week old baby.

She took her to Rusape and lied to her husband that she had given birth to a baby boy. The husband reported the matter to the police.

The court also heard that on the second count on June 23, 2015, the complainant Martha Ndinodyeyi was selling brooms at Cater House in Harare.

, Marumani offered to assist her by carrying the baby while she sold the brooms.

She then vanished with the baby while the mother was busy selling the brooms.

The matter was reported to the police. It came to light on June 13, 2022 when she failed to produce a birth certificate for the child. This prompted investigations leading to her arrest.

Moyo remanded her in custody to November 15 for sentencing. Newsday