WOMAN DIVORCED OVER VIRGINITY REVEALS DARK SECRET

A Rusape woman who was divorced by her husband after he discovered that she was not a virgin has revealed that her stepfather deflowered her nine years ago.

The stepfather, Philimon Pepukai (33) of Edendale A, Madhubure in Headlands, has since been arrested and appeared in court facing rape charges.

He allegedly committed the offence in 2013.

The woman, now 20, was 11 when Pepukai allegedly raped her in 2013.

She made a police report last month after her husband discovered that she was not a virgin and divorced her immediately.

Pepukai, who is not represented, appeared in court on Monday and was released on $10 000 bail by Rusape regional magistrate, Mr Francis Mapfumo.

He was asked not to plead and was remanded to November 30.

Prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba said Pepukai abused the then 11-year-old juvenile in the absence of her mother in 2013.

“On an unknown date, but sometime in 2013, Pepukai was left in custody of the children by his wife (the rape victim’s mother). The mother had gone to Bingaguru.

“After having supper, Pepukai and the complainant retired to bed in the same kitchen as usual. Pepukai raped his stepdaughter while she was fast asleep. She did not tell anyone about the matter.

“The matter came to light on October 30, 2022 after the complainant was divorced by her husband over the virginity issue. She revealed to her mother what had happened and a police report was made, thereby leading to Pepukai’s arrest,” said Mr Makamba. Manica Post