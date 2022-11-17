WIFE CAUGHT SENDING NUDES, DRAGS HUBBY TO COURT

Felistas Ndowora told the court that she deserted her
matrimonial home because her husband Brian Ndowora who is a police officer was
in the habit of beating her up whenever they had an argument.
She said her fears went a gear up, when her husband brought
his service rifle home and after an argument he reportedly threatened to shoot
her with the gun in question saying he was used to seeing dead bodies.
Felistas said her husband also hacks her phone.
“My spouse is abusing me sexually, verbally and
psychologically. He sold a car which was registered in my name and bought a
Toyota Mark X. I then got a loan from the bank and bought a Honda Fit.
“Last week on Sunday he physically attacked me before he
forcibly took my car keys. Therefore, I
am applying for a protection order against him so that he stops taking my phone
and I also request that this court bars him from coming to my workplace.”
Responding through his lawyer Taboka Nyathi of Makiya and
Partners, Brian said: “I am basically
not opposed to the relief the applicant seeks from this honourable court but
I’m opposed to the incorrect information she has made against me.
“I have a right to access the bank where she works since
I’m a client and she has no locus standi to prohibit me from accessing the bank
moreover she is a mere employee.
“I have had no access to guns and have never been abusive
to my lawfully wedded wife who is in the habit of being involved in
extramarital affairs.
“At one point I witnessed her capturing a nude picture and
she sent it to another man. I then confronted her after that she cooked up all
these allegations to soil my reputation.”
He added: “The vehicle in question is our matrimonial
property and it belongs to both of us but it seems she has personalised it.”
Felistas was granted the protection order. Brian was
ordered not to physically and verbally abuse his wife and not to threaten her.
Felistas was granted use of the car at the centre of the
dispute from Sunday 6pm up to Friday 6pm and Brian would use it from Friday 6pm
up to Sunday 6pm. B Metro
