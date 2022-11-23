WIFE BASHED FOR REFUSING TO GO TO HUBBY'S CHURCH

A couples’ marriage is on the rocks as the wife yesterday approached the courts seeking a protection order against her husband who is assaulting her for refusing to go to the same church as him.
The couple, Eustina Muderedzwa and Garikayi Musikazwi, used
to worship together at African Apostolic Church before the husband decided to
move to the Johane Marange apostolic church.
Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi of Harare Civil Court granted
the desired order to Ms Muderedzwa and ordered Musikanzwi not to assault,
insult or threaten her.
Ms Muderedzwa told the court how she was being abused by
her husband for differing with him about religion.
“He left Mwazha church in 2017 where we have been members
for many years and we wedded there,” she said. “He has been forcing me and the
children to join him at Marange, but we refused and now he is threatening to
evict me from our rural homestead and our other house in Whitecliff.”
Ms Muderedzwa said she knows no peace and is always being
insulted by her husband.
“It has been three years since he last visited us at our
rural home, but he recently came and assaulted me with a rope, saying that I am
not a submissive wife and I should leave the house,” she said.
Musikazwi denied the allegations arguing that he has never
assaulted his wife of 23 years because he loves her very much.
“I never assaulted her she is lying, in fact she was the
one who was trying to pull my private organ and accidentally fell where the
kitchen was,” he said. “I love my wife and we have five children together. I
only want her to listen to me as her husband and join me at my new
church.”
Musikazwi said his wife was badly influencing their
children to be defiant towards him and married off their 12 year old daughter
without his consent. Ms Muderedzwa said the child was at home and only ran away
when Musikazwi came because he always assaulted the children for refusing to go
with him to his church. Herald
