WHY SITHOLE GOT BAIL

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) was yesterday granted $300 000 bail by a Harare regional magistrate after spending five months in custody on charges of incitement to public violence.

Sithole, who is jointly charged with Job Sikhala and 13 other Nyatsime residents, separately applied for bail through his lawyer Oliver Marwa.

The Chitungwiza legislator was ordered to deposit $300 000 bail, reside at the given address, not to interfere with State witnesses and to report once at St Mary’s Police Station in Chitungwiza.

Through his lawyer, Sithole submitted that the State’s evidence was shallow.

Gofa was persuaded by Marwa's submission that, from the evidence that the State intended to rely on during trial, it was clear that the link between Sithole and Sikhala was remote.

Marwa submitted that a competent court would not keep Sithole a day further in custody based on the allegations he is facing.

Gofa remanded Sithole to November 15 in absentia.

Sithole and Sikhala are being accused of incitement to public violence following the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali in May this year. Newsday