WE DON'T FUND ANY POLITICAL PARTY IN ZIM : UK

THE United Kingdom has denied meddling in Zimbabwe’s electoral and political affairs and funding the opposition in its former colony.
In a statement, the British embassy in Harare said: “The UK
does not support or fund any political party in Zimbabwe. We have no view on
who should win next year’s elections; that is for Zimbabwean voters to decide.
We talk to the Government and to all political parties
“Zimbabwe’s constitution provides for an election process
where all political parties are allowed to campaign freely and peacefully,
without violence and intimidation, and where voters can vote for the party and
candidates of their choice, without fear of reprisals
“Fulfilling these conditions will allow Zimbabweans to have
full confidence in their electoral process.”
This came out after the government repeatedly accused the
UK and the West of funding opposition political parties, civic society
organisations and the private media to cause regime change.
Government is currently in the process of pushing through
the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill that seeks to regulate the
operations of CSOs accused of pushing a regime change agenda.
The PVO Amendment Bill is yet to be signed into law.
Zanu PF officials have often claimed that the Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) and other opposition parties were funded by the UK
government.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said they get funding
from party members.
“I cannot speak on behalf of the UK government, but what I
know is that Zimbabwe is a democratic country, we the get our funding and
support from the ordinary people
“We are not supported by any foreigners, we are Zimbabweans
and we have the right to occupy public office in the land. What the UK says or
does not say, our position is clear that we are supported by Zimbabweans,”
Siziba said. Newsday
