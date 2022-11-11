WE DON'T FUND ANY POLITICAL PARTY IN ZIM : UK



THE United Kingdom has denied meddling in Zimbabwe’s electoral and political affairs and funding the opposition in its former colony.

In a statement, the British embassy in Harare said: “The UK does not support or fund any political party in Zimbabwe. We have no view on who should win next year’s elections; that is for Zimbabwean voters to decide. We talk to the Government and to all political parties

“Zimbabwe’s constitution provides for an election process where all political parties are allowed to campaign freely and peacefully, without violence and intimidation, and where voters can vote for the party and candidates of their choice, without fear of reprisals

“Fulfilling these conditions will allow Zimbabweans to have full confidence in their electoral process.”

This came out after the government repeatedly accused the UK and the West of funding opposition political parties, civic society organisations and the private media to cause regime change.

Government is currently in the process of pushing through the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill that seeks to regulate the operations of CSOs accused of pushing a regime change agenda.

The PVO Amendment Bill is yet to be signed into law.

Zanu PF officials have often claimed that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and other opposition parties were funded by the UK government.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said they get funding from party members.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the UK government, but what I know is that Zimbabwe is a democratic country, we the get our funding and support from the ordinary people

“We are not supported by any foreigners, we are Zimbabweans and we have the right to occupy public office in the land. What the UK says or does not say, our position is clear that we are supported by Zimbabweans,” Siziba said. Newsday