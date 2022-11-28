WE COMPLIED WITH THE LAW : ZEC RELEASES MARCH 26 REPORT

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has released a 115-page March 26 By-Elections report which shows that the elections body did abide by Section 21 of the Electoral Act which stipulates that candidates must be provided with copies of the electronic voters’ roll, contrary to claims by opposition elements that the voters’ roll wasn’t availed to contesting parties.
There were 1 990 polling stations across the country with
Harare having the highest number of 724 followed by Midlands which had 281.
Manicaland had 190, Masvingo 178, Bulawayo 167,
Matabeleland North 144, Mashonaland West 82, Matabeleland South 29 and Mashonaland
Central had 24.
There were 1 991 local and foreign observers including
journalists observing the elections of which 1 719 were local observers, 75
foreign and 193 and four local and foreign journalists respectively.
There were 118 National Assembly by-elections and 370 local
authority by-elections.
Zec is an election management body established in terms of
section 238 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Its main function is to prepare
for, conduct and supervise all elections and referendums in Zimbabwe and to
ensure that those elections are conducted efficiently and in accordance to the
law.
According to the Zec report, the voters’ rolls for the
national assembly by-elections were closed on January 8 this year, two days
after the publication of the proclamation in line with the provisions of
Section 26A of the Electoral Act.
“The Commission was able, before polling day, to clean,
update and print the constituency and ward voters’ rolls and to print two
copies each for the polling stations. In many instances where both the national
assembly constituencies and the local authority wards were vacant, both copies
of the voters’ rolls were printed and used in PDF format, after proofreading
and quality control checks.
“A display voters’ roll (one without photos) was issued to
each polling station to enable the electorate to check their names prior to the
polling day.
“The Commission also provided electronic copies of the
voters roll to candidates in line with provisions of Section 21 (6) of the
Electoral Act. Further copies of the electronic voters’ rolls were provided to
candidates and stakeholders upon request,” reads part of the report by the
elections management body.
Section 21(6) states that: “Within a reasonable period of
time after nomination day in an election, the Commission shall provide— (a)
free of charge, to every nominated candidate, one copy in electronic form of
the constituency voters roll to be used in the election for which the candidate
has been nominated; and (b) at the request of any nominated candidate, and on
payment of the prescribed fee, one copy in printed form of the constituency
voters roll to be used in the election for which the candidate has been
nominated.” Chronicle
