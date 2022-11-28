WE ARE PROBING LEVELS : COPS

According to a police memo, sometime in July 2021 DJ Levels
allegedly forced himself on musician Shashl, real name Ashleigh Moyo before
they were in a relationship.
"The report was made late yesterday (Sunday) and the
police are still investigating. We appeal to the public and the media to allow
the police carryout investigations. We will produce a detailed statement in due
course," national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
said.
Brief Circumstances
Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and
the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in
music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused
asked the complainant to pass through his place od residence to take his car since
they were using complainant's car and they were coming from the studio .When
they were at the accused's place they got inside the house.While inside the
house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushing the complainant
into his bedroom.
Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the
accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.When the complainant
was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her
trousers pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell
down facing upwards.The accused person forced himself on top of the
complainant.He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks.
The accused person inserted his erect penis into the
complainant's vagina and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent
and without protection.After the act the complainant ran away from the scene
and went home.
The matter came to light when the accused person send some
nude videos and picture of him and the complainant.The reason for him to send
those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn't go well
with the accused person.
