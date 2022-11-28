WE ARE PROBING LEVELS : COPS

Chillspot Recordz producer DJ Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe is under police investigation after allegations of rape were made against him.

According to a police memo, sometime in July 2021 DJ Levels allegedly forced himself on musician Shashl, real name Ashleigh Moyo before they were in a relationship.

"The report was made late yesterday (Sunday) and the police are still investigating. We appeal to the public and the media to allow the police carryout investigations. We will produce a detailed statement in due course," national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Brief Circumstances

Sometime in July 2021 date unknown the accused person and the complainant were not yet in a relationship but were working together in music at Chillspot studio in Mbare.On an unknown date in July 2021 the accused asked the complainant to pass through his place od residence to take his car since they were using complainant's car and they were coming from the studio .When they were at the accused's place they got inside the house.While inside the house they started kissing at the same time the accused pushing the complainant into his bedroom.

Then the complainant stopped kissing and informed the accused that she wanted to reach home before curfew time.When the complainant was about to leave the bedroom, the accused grabbed the complainant by her trousers pulled it down to thigh level and he pushed her on the bed and fell down facing upwards.The accused person forced himself on top of the complainant.He pulled her pant the level just below his buttocks.

The accused person inserted his erect penis into the complainant's vagina and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent and without protection.After the act the complainant ran away from the scene and went home.

The matter came to light when the accused person send some nude videos and picture of him and the complainant.The reason for him to send those nude videos and pictures is that they broke up and this didn't go well with the accused person.