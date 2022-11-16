UZ STUDENT DRAGS DAD TO COURT OVER FEES



A UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe student has dragged her father to court demanding $307 560 in maintenance.

Diana Banda said she could not access her results because her father, Peter Banda, hasn’t paid her tuition fees.

“I want him to top up my fees, Your Worship, so that I can access my results and move forward. l don’t even know if l passed or not.

“I am tired of reminding him every time and the deadline is close by. We were to be given a 12 percent discount if fees were paid on time, but he told me that he wanted to cater for my sister first,” she said.

Peter denied the claims and said she never said anything about the top-up and never showed him proof of payment.

“It’s our second time in this court,” he said. “I never refused to pay fees for her, she is my daughter and I want her to prosper as well.

“She never showed me any proof of payment or school invoice, but she claims to be communicating with me.”

Presiding magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered Peter to pay $307 560 before the end of month. H Metro