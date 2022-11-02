UPMARKET RESORT GOES UP IN SMOKE



PROPERTY worth millions of dollars went up in smoke yesterday after lightning struck a section of the upmarket Manna Resort in Harare.

Two buildings were also destroyed in the inferno.

The Panzvimbo/Sangano section, which houses a kitchen and accommodation was reduced to a shell by the fire, which took more than an hour to put out.

Part of the section had been opened just three months ago.

None of the workers on duty were injured.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the mishap.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received a report of a fire at Manna Resort located in Glen Lorne,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Details of the damage will be released in due course,” he said.

Workers were still in shock when H-Metro visited the resort and fire fighters were extinguishing some flames.

“I am not allowed to speak to the Press, but the lightning was so terrifying,” said one of the workers.

“Kana mazogara mheni yakaipa.

“Munguva pfupi Panzvimbo yose yanga yasanganiswa nemoto tikatiza tichidedera.

“We looked in disbelief as the fire burnt the thatched roofs.

“Nothing could be recovered as we were all shocked and scared,” said the worker.

The resort’s general manager said his team was yet to calculate the value of the loss they suffered. H Metro