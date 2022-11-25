TWO WEEKS IN REMAND FOR GOGO

GOGO Plaxedes Mashasha will spend the next two weeks in custody.

She was yesterday further remanded in custody to December 9.

Gogo Mashasha, of Zengeza 3, is being accused of keeping her husband’s body in the house for about a week.

She also allegedly confined her son, Grant (39) to the ceiling of their house for the past 14 years.

Regional magistrate, Clever Tsikwa, said Gogo Mashasha must be tested for mental illness first before her bail application is heard.

Hordes of people, including court officials, were turned away from the packed Chitungwiza courtroom as they jostled to catch a glimpse of Gogo Mashasha. H Metro