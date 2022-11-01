TWO TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR BEATING UP PUPIL



TWO Haig Park teachers appeared in court yesterday for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old pupil.

Christ Makonese (50) and Memory Gwekwerere (54) appeared before Harare magistrate Caroline Matanga, who remanded them to December 8, for trial.

The court heard that on October 11, some learners went and reported to Makonese that the complainant had started a false rumour against another pupil.

The duo called the complainant and Makonese slapped her once on her cheek.

Gwekwerere pinched her ears before slapping her again. The complainant’s class teacher, Mrs Kamkosi, then told the two that her mother doesn’t want her to be beaten.

The duo was released on free bail as they were brought to court on summons. H Metro