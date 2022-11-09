TWO PUPILS COMMIT SUICIDE

TWO pupils committed suicide in a space of seven days — one taking his life over the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) lessons and the other after she was reprimanded over food.
According to Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant
Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, an 11-year-old girl from Mabutweni high-density
suburb identified as Patience Chishemu committed suicide after she was
reprimanded by her mother for failing to bring her food at her market stall at
Mabuthweni shops.
In Chitungwiza, a Grade Six pupil at Tasimukira (Seke 12)
Primary School allegedly took unknown poison after his teacher and parents met
to discuss his Cala performance.
On November 6 at 2pm, Patience’s mother was advised by her
neighbour’s children that the girl had hanged herself on an apple tree in their
yard. She rushed back home and found her daughter hanging from a tree branch.
She tried to save her life by untying her from the tree and calling an
ambulance. Upon arrival, the ambulance
attendants certified her dead,”police said.
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro confirmed the Chitungwiza incident saying: “It’s a sad case of
suicide and the ministry passes its condolences to the family. Meanwhile, we
are despatching our teams to provide psychosocial support to the family and the
school.”
School head Claude Matsekeza said: “What we heard from the
child’s mother was that the child committed suicide.”
NewsDay is in possession of an audio by a Seke 12 School
official confirming that the teacher and the mother met on the day in question
to discuss the child’s Cala performance.
The audio clip dispels rumours that the teacher frustrated the
child.
A few weeks ago, a Grade Six pupil from Bulawayo went
missing after going out to look for sticks to make an abacus for his Cala
project.
The pupil was found three weeks later in a suspected kidnap
case.
Cala refers to various learning activities by pupils and
the preceding assessments by teachers that require students to conduct detailed
research-based activities in specific areas where they incorporate practical
activities such as data collection through interviews, questionnaires,
checklists, observations and experiments. Newsday
