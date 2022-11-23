TWO JUVENILES DROWN IN A DAM

Two juveniles from Uzumba in Mashonaland East Province drowned while swimming in a dam over the weekend.

The two girls, Shyness Mutize (12) and Lyn Kakuri (12) drowned on November 20, and their bodies were later recovered from the dam by members of the public.

It is said Kakuri was the first to drown and shouted for help.

Reports say Mutize then attempted to rescue her but she also drowned.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

“One of the bodies was recovered on the same day while the other one was removed from the dam the next day.”

Asst Comm Nyathi urged parents and guardians to always ensure their children do not play in water bodies especially during this rainy season. Herald