TRUCK PLOUGHS INTO CATTLE : NINE KILLED

Four families in Lupane’s Chimwara resettlement area are counting losses after a haulage truck hit and killed nine herd of cattle in a freak accident near Halfway Hotel along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

The accident happened on Wednesday evening.

It involved a Botswana-registered truck that was carrying coal going towards Bulawayo and a herd of cattle that was crossing the road.

Kusile Rural District Councillor for Chimwara ward 25 Kawulani Muzamba said some of the victims lost all their cattle.

“There was an accident where some people lost cattle which died following an accident that happened yesterday near Halfway Hotel. The truck hit 11 cattle and nine died while two are in a bad condition and

there is no hope for life for them,” said Cllr Muzamba.

She said the loss was unbearable for the families.

Alois Tshuma lost three beasts and two were injured while Busani Nyathi lost one.

Jeffrey Ncube’s only two beasts died while Joshua Hlabangana had three of his cattle killed by the accident.

“We wish there could be help for them,” said the councillor.

She said the owners ended up disposing of the meat and carcasses cheap price to avoid further loss to wildlife scavengers and decomposition.

There were no human injuries as a result of the accident. CITE