TOP LAWYER CLEARED OF BRIBERY

A SENIOR Harare lawyer accused of unprofessional conduct for allegedly negotiating to buy an immovable property from an accused person without consulting his client has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ).

Agmos Moyo from Kantor and Immerman, was representing South African firm, Umbrella Holding and Goldstone against local businessman Rodney Dangarembizi who had allegedly swindled his client of more than US$1 million in an agricultural service deal.

Umbrella Holdings and Goldstone, represented by directors Antony Denga and Owen Sher reported Moyo to LSZ after they suspected that the transaction could be a bribe meant to destroy their case against Dangarembizi.

Denga also raised a host of complaints against Moyo, forcing the latter to recuse himself from representing the firm.

In clearing Moyo, LSZ said the complaint was made by a disgruntled client who failed to substantiate the allegations.

LSZ, through its secretary Edward Mapara, said the council was of the view that the complaint was without merit and ought to be dismissed.

“Council at its meeting held on the 30 of August 2022 considered your complaint and the respondent’s responses. Council noted that this complaint was made by disgruntled litigants. You failed to substantiate your allegations against the respondent. You were dissatisfied with the decision of the court and you ought to have sought recourse from the same court. Council was of the view that the complaint was without merit and ought to be dismissed,” Mapara said in the letter that cleared Moyo.

“Council resolved that the respondent be found not guilty of any unprofessional conduct and that the complaint be dismissed. We will, therefore, proceed to close the file and will not take any further action. Be advised accordingly.”

Denga had accused Moyo of negotiating an out-of-court settlement with Dangarembizi in his absence and preparing a deed of settlement whose contents were never made public, leading to delays in the court case.

In his response to LSZ, Moyo said he had made an offer to purchase a property, which he later discovered belonged to Dangarembizi.

“I went into the market for the purchase of an immovable property. My offer was duly accepted and I requested the usual property documentation in order to carry out the due diligence exercise in respect of the property. That is when I discovered it belonged to Rodney Dangarembizi,” Moyo said at the time. Newsday