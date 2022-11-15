TOO WEAK IN BED : NO SEX IN 10 YEARS

A HARARE woman has made sensational claims that she had not had sex for 10 years with her husband.

They have been married for 20 years and, according to the woman, they have not been intimate for half their marriage. She claims her husband was too weak in bed.

Shebba Mandaza told the Harare Civil Court that her husband, Francis Mautsa, was threatening to evict her from their matrimonial home.

She was granted a protection order against him. Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the order.She told the court that Francis insults her and calls her a prostitute.

“He uses obscene language to insult me in the presence of our children. For the past 10 years, we have not had sex.

“He failed to perform sexually. I feel like I am married to him and his prophet. He is forever telling him our secrets. His prophet has been telling him that I am cheating,” she said.

Francis argued that his wife was lying. “She is lying that I consulted Madzibaba.

“We have not been intimate for years now, she told me I cannot be in contact with her,” he said. H Metro