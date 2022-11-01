skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 1 November 2022
TONGOGARA'S SON DIES
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MAN SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE HIS GATE IN HRE
VIDEO : BITI WEARS THE SCARF
The scarf is in National Colours so don’t call those who accessorise with it names. Who knows, one day is one day. And that day was yeste...
GO TO HELL : MADAM BOSS' MOTHER-IN-LAW ERUPTS
THERE was drama at a local private hospital yesterday when Madam Boss’ mother-in-law exploded and started attacking H-Metro over our coverag...
WOMAN RETURNS FROM POLICE STATION, KILLS SELF
A WOMAN committed suicide soon after returning from a police station. Getrude Mangena’s relatives were left with more questions than answe...
SUPERMARKET LOSES $1M COOKING OIL THROUGH TILL SLIPS CON
THREE daring Chitungwiza fraudsters allegedly edited till slips to steal cooking oil worth $1 million from a Rusape supermarket. The three...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment