TINASHE'S HUMILIATION : FAILS TO CLEAR FURNITURE DEBT



TINASHE Maphosa, the estranged manager of Felistas ‘Mai TT’’ Murata, saw his attempt to move furniture from his Madokero house, thwarted by a local furniture company, over an overdue debt.

It’s been a stunning fall from the man who caught the attention of the nation with his US$100 000 lavish wedding earlier this month.

Tinashe engaged one, Panashe Nzenza, to move all the furniture from his Madokero house during the night.

Panashe allegedly misrepresented herself to Leo Kambanga of Bruno Furniturez as an official from the Sheriff’s Office.

Leo blocked a van hired by Panashe from leaving House Number 4160, Madokero, and the drama attracted the attention of Tinashe’s neighbours.

When H-Metro arrived at the scene, Leo was demanding US$5 000, which he said is what Tinashe still owes for the furniture.

“I was in Mbare when I was informed about the removal of furniture from the house by Panashe,” said Leo.

“Panashe is the one who has been paying me money for the furniture and Tinashe last paid in July when I delivered it.

“From that time, he blocked me from communicating with him.

“Upon confronting Panashe, she claimed that she had an order from the Sheriff’s Office and I demanded to see the documents.”

He added: “She left and returned after an hour-and-half, in the company of her lawyer.

“I showed them my legal documents and that is when they agreed to return the furniture into the house,” said Leo.

Panashe refused to entertain H-Metro. “I have no comment,” said Panashe.

Tinashe and Mai TT have been fighting for that property following their separation.

Panashe has since successfully applied for a peace order against Mai TT. H Metro