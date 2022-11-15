TINASHE MAPHOSA PROPERTY ATTACHED



PROPERTY belonging to Mai TT’s estranged husband, Tinashe Maphosa, was attached by the Messenger of Court at his Madokero apartment.

The attachment follows Leo Kambanga of Bruno Furniturez’s successful application to bar Maphosa from removing the furniture until he clears his US$500 balance. Last week, Maphosa engaged Panashe Nzenza to remove the property, during the night, and he was blocked and forced to offload it.

Maphosa claimed to have bought Mai TT the furniture before their marital problems started, a few months after their lavish wedding.

The helicopter they hired for their wedding crashed just a few days later. H Metro