THREE WOMEN FOUND LOADING PRESIDENTIAL FERTILISER IN PLUMTREE FOR RESALE IN HRE

THREE women have been arrested in Plumtree after they were found in possession of 4,4 tonnes of Compound D fertiliser meant for the Presidential Farming Inputs Scheme.

The three, Christine Pfunde (47), Faith Ncube (50) and Rita Mathe (48) were intercepted while they were loading 88 x 50kgs of Compound D fertiliser into a Harare bound bus from a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

They were arrested by police who have since impounded the fertiliser, pending further investigations.

It is suspected that the trio was moving around Plumtree buying fertiliser from various farmers for re-sale in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and warned that those involved in such practices will be arrested.

“On November 14, 2022, police in Plumtree acted on a tip-off and arrested Christine Pfunde (47) , Faith Ncube (50) and Rita Mathe (48) for unlawful purchase and possession of Presidential Agricultural inputs.

“The suspects were intercepted by the Police at Plumtree town bus terminus while loading 88 x 50kg of Compound D fertilizer into a Harare bound bus from a Toyota Hiace vehicle,” he said.

Last week, four people were arrested in Chinhoyi and Harare for unlawfully possessing Presidential farming inputs and then mixing these with anthill soil granules and selling it in fake bags as tobacco blend fertiliser.

Some of them were caught red-handed mixing the Windmill Compound D, Superfert Compound D and Superfert Cotton Blend fertilisers from the Presidential Inputs Scheme with the useless additives. Herald