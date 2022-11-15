TEEN MOTHER TOOK SECRET TO THE GRAVE

TWO WEEKS old little twins have been left orphaned following the death of their mother, a 17-year-old Bulawayo girl.

Confidence Msimanga who lived with her mother in Makokoba suburb delivered through caesarean section and died without disclosing who had impregnated her.

The twins have been left with the girl’s mother who is unemployed and struggling to make ends meet.

According to the country’s laws no child under the age of 18 should be married.

Narrating the tragic ordeal of her daughter, Ms Precious Msimanga said her daughter refused to disclose who had impregnated her.

Ms Msimanga said Confidence delivered the twins ‘without complications’ but fell ill afterwards and died.

“She delivered the twins through an operation with no complications and was discharged three days later from Mpilo Central Hospital.

She even went for her seven-day check-up at the hospital where doctors said she was doing fine and her wound was healing. Last Thursday evening, she started complaining about difficulties in breathing and we rushed her to Mpilo Central Hospital but she died before admission,” she said.

Confidence was buried on Sunday at their rural home in Esigodini. A portmortem said the death was due to acute pulmonary edema.

Pulmonary edema is a condition caused by too much fluid in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe.

In most cases, heart problems cause pulmonary edema but fluid can collect in the lungs from other reasons that include contact with certain toxins or medications.

Ms Msimanga who lives with her sister and her three children said they have been left with a huge responsibility to take care of the twins.

She said it would have been better if she knew who the father of the twins was.

“Confidence was done with her O levels and staying at home at the time she fell pregnant. We quizzed her about the pregnancy but she was always defensive and discreet.

“She was reluctant to discuss the issue until her death. Now I am left with the responsibility of taking care of these children,” said Ms Msimanga.

She said they are appealing to the public for donations and those who want to assist her can get in touch with her on 0777 400 509.

Confidence’s death comes after a nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl gave birth at United Bulawayo Hospitals through Caesarean section.

The nine-year-old was being attended to by a team of specialists from Bulawayo. The father of the minor was arrested on 29 August 2022 when it was discovered that she was pregnant and is assisting police with investigations. It is believed the nine-year-old fell pregnant after being raped.

The nine-year-old was initially managed at Mpilo Central Hospital and she was transferred to UBH at 32 weeks.

Last Saturday the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa took time to come down to Bulawayo to meet the girl and her mother who are being kept at safe houses. She gave the girl an assortment of goodies including groceries, toiletries, blankets and clothes. Chronicle