TEACHER DRAGGED TO COURT, REMANDED OUT OF CUSTODY

A 50-YEAR-OLD Hatfield Junior School teacher appeared in court on charges of ill-treating and neglecting a minor.

Phydelia Chizunza was remanded out of custody when she appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.

She will be back in court on January 4 next, as investigations are still underway.

Allegations are that on November 11, Chizunza, who is a senior teacher and also chairperson of the school’s disciplinary committee, was left by the school head in charge.

Around break time, the child (name withheld) was eating in her classroom and three Grade 6 boys dragged her to Chizunza, who was standing outside.

Chizunza accused the minor of wearing a T-shirt which was not part of their school uniform.

It is further alleged that Chizunza forced the girl to remove the T-shirt in front of other pupils, including the three boys who brought her.

The girl removed her T-shirt fearing that she would be beaten by Chizunza, who was already threatening her.

Other boys were also forced to remove T-shirts which were not part of the school uniform.

The court heard that the girl put on her tracksuit jacket as other children were laughing at her.

Chizunza then told the child to go and attend lessons and return for punishment at home time.

When the girl returned, she was ordered to sweep the floor with her bare hands.

When her father came to pick her up, he was told about the abuse by other children.

The girl’s father then went with her to the teacher, who told them to collect the T-shirt from the locker.

The State said the teacher ill-treated and humiliated the child. Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro