TEACHER DRAGGED TO COURT, REMANDED OUT OF CUSTODY

A 50-YEAR-OLD Hatfield Junior School teacher appeared in court on charges of ill-treating and neglecting a minor.
Phydelia Chizunza was remanded out of custody when she
appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday.
She will be back in court on January 4 next, as
investigations are still underway.
Allegations are that on November 11, Chizunza, who is a
senior teacher and also chairperson of the school’s disciplinary committee, was
left by the school head in charge.
Around break time, the child (name withheld) was eating in
her classroom and three Grade 6 boys dragged her to Chizunza, who was standing
outside.
Chizunza accused the minor of wearing a T-shirt which was
not part of their school uniform.
It is further alleged that Chizunza forced the girl to
remove the T-shirt in front of other pupils, including the three boys who
brought her.
The girl removed her T-shirt fearing that she would be
beaten by Chizunza, who was already threatening her.
Other boys were also forced to remove T-shirts which were
not part of the school uniform.
The court heard that the girl put on her tracksuit jacket
as other children were laughing at her.
Chizunza then told the child to go and attend lessons and
return for punishment at home time.
When the girl returned, she was ordered to sweep the floor
with her bare hands.
When her father came to pick her up, he was told about the
abuse by other children.
The girl’s father then went with her to the teacher, who
told them to collect the T-shirt from the locker.
The State said the teacher ill-treated and humiliated the
child. Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro
